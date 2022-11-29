Winter Blog: Snow covered commutes with low visibility

COLORADO SPRINGS — Really aggressive snow moved over the mountains last night with blizzard-like conditions locally from Monument to Denver. Snow totals haven't rolled in yet, but heavy snow has accumulated up in the Denver metro with snow now covering the roads around Monument Hill.

We will see snow squall and blizzard-like behavior through the morning commute, mainly between the Pikes Peak Region and Denver. Pueblo and Canon City could see blowing snow and areas of low visibility during the morning, but any actual snow accumulation would be minimal south of El Paso County.

Arctic air has invaded Colorado, and it won't go anywhere soon. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s across the plains with wind chill values likely 5 to 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures all day.

Tonight, temperatures will be dangerously cold with lows in the single digits.

Heavy, fluffy flakes are covering all the roads in the Pikes Peak Region as well as Fremont County and parts of Pueblo County:

We're receiving a handful of delays from schools across the region, click here for a full list of School Closings and Delays. The page will be updated if more schools make a call based on winter weather.

CIVA Charter School - Delayed 2 hours

Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Delayed Start

Lake George Charter School -Delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool

Lewis-Palmer D-38 - Delayed 2 hours

Colorado Springs Police are now on Accident Alert Status:

This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:



No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

It was not a hit and run.



If any of those factors are applicable to the situation, law enforcement should be contacted.

6:15 AM - Snow Totals expected today:

KOAA Weather

UPDATE 5:20 AM: Lewis-Palmer D 38 Schools are on a 2 hour delay



5 AM Snow Forecast & Road Conditions:

Snow started falling last night up in the mountains and has continued to spread through southern Colorado this morning.

We are waiting on snow totals to roll in, but traffic cameras are showing snow-covered roads from the Denver Metro south through Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Falcon, Fountain, and south along Highway 115 through Penrose and into Canon City.

Jayson Luber, the Traffic Reporter at Denver 7, is a great socail media resourse for tracking road conditions up around the Denver metro.

Locally, heavy snow has been falling from Woodland Park through Colorado Springs.

Our reporter Carloline Peters is our with photographer "Juice" Godfrey this morning. They've seen the heaviest snow accumulations in and around Colorado Springs on the north end of town near Monument and Black Forest.

