Blowing snow and limited visibility for the morning commute to Denver

Really aggressive snow moved over the mountains last night with blizzard-like conditions locally from Monument to Denver.

Snow totals haven't rolled in yet, but heavy snow has accumulated up in the Denver metro with snow now covering the roads around Monument Hill.

We will see snow squall and blizzard-like behavior through the morning commute, mainly between the Pikes Peak Region and Denver. Pueblo and Canon City could see blowing snow and areas of low visibility during the morning, but any actual snow accumulation would be minimal south of El Paso County.

Arctic air has invaded Colorado, and it won't go anywhere soon. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s across the plains with wind chill values likely 5 to 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures all day.

Tonight, temperatures will be dangerously cold with lows in the single digits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 25; Low: 7. Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions through the morning. The worse driving conditions will be on any commutes between Colorado Springs and Denver through the first few hours of the morning. 1 to 2 inches are generally the expected snow accumulation across the city this morning with a couple more inches likely up closer to Monument and Black Forest. We could see light snow or flurries linger through the afternoon with arctic cold air lasting into the overnight hours. Highs will only be in the 20s today but wind chills could easily stay in the single digits.

Pueblo forecast: High: 30; Low: 4. Periods of blowing snow and low visibility are possible through the morning with low visibility and light snow accumulations on the roads as the main threats. We could see a few stray flurries in the afternoon but the main story will turn to really cold air. Snow totals today should stay at an inch or less. Wind chills could be in the teens for most of the day with lows deep in the single digits tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 18. Snow squall behavior is possible in the morning with low visibility and light snow accumulation on the roads. We could see flurries through the afternoon but the cold air will be the main story after lunch. Snow totals today should stay somewhere between a half inch to 2 inches in the Canon City area. Temperatures will fall to the teens tonight with wind chills even colder through tomorrow morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 21; Low: 5. Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions are expected through the morning commute today. Snow accumulations could be generally light compared to what most of us are used to in Woodland Park, but just enough for slick roads on the morning drive to work and school. We're thinking snow accumulations would range from 1 to 3 inches across the region, especially from Divide to Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 17; Low: 5. Blizzard-like conditions and snow squall behavior will last through the morning commute today with accumulating snow on I-25, Highway 105, and Highway 83. Please leave EXTRA EARLY and drive very slow if you're heading to Denver this morning as driving conditions will be extremely hazardous through mid-morning. If at all possible, it would be a good idea to work remotely here in Colorado Springs or Pueblo.

Plains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Arctic air with areas of blowing snow are expected today with very little actual snow accumulation east of I-25. Most of the plains are going to see snow accumulations of either a half inch or less through the early afternoon. Low visibility will be the main driving concern today, especially along and north of Highway 50. Really cold arctic air will stay in Colorado today and tonight with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits by tomorrow morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low:>10. Arctic air with blowing snow is the main weather story along the southern stretch of I-25. Most of our snow will fall late in the morning and early afternoon with an inch or two possible between Walsenburg to Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Really heavy snow fell across the I-70 corridor last night and anyone traveling west of Denver, west on Highway 24, or over Monarch Pass should take extra care. The roads are covered in heavy snow up into the mountains and we'll continue to see blowing snow and low visibility through the early morning.

Wednesday morning will start out extremely cold with lows in the single digits. We'll warm up to the 30s and 40s through the daytime, but any extra breeze will keep it cold.

Warmer weather is expected through Friday with a combination of strong wind gusts and low humidity likely leading to Red Flag Warnings Friday afternoon. The ski areas could see snow Friday but locally we look dry.

Saturday will be chilly and windy with dry skies locally all weekend.

