Winter Blog: Blizzard conditions east of I-25 this morning

5:30 AM Update: I-70 remains closed for safety

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We are three miles west of Watkins. I-70 eastbound closed starting here due to safety concerns. <a href="https://t.co/Z4fBacFvOc">pic.twitter.com/Z4fBacFvOc</a></p>— Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) <a href="

">December 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

4:15 AM Update: I-70 CLOSED east of Denver at Limon

⚠ I-70 Closure just east of Denver ⚠



Starting to see several highway closures east/northeast of Denver. Travel conditions will continue to deteriorate today.



ℹ - @ColoradoDOT

ℹ - https://t.co/2Yc05F34F8#cowx https://t.co/VWKlpTnwqC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 13, 2022

There are multiple road closures in the eastern plains. The main one will be I-70 from the east side of Denver, through Limon, all the way out through the Kansas border. Locally, Highway 94 and parts of Highway 40 are closed.

Today's Forecast:

A rapidly intensifying low-pressure system moved across the plains overnight, bringing a dangerous combination of strong winds and blowing snow.

Wind-blown snow has collected along I-25 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo overnight, but the worse morning commutes will be across the eastern plains on major highways like 24 and 50.

Blizzard-like conditions have travel through towns like Ordway, La Junta, and Limon nearly impossible this morning, and we would recommend sheltering in place through the morning until the winds let up and the snow moves farther east.

The majority of the day will stay very cold and windy with highs in the 30s and wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range.

Read more of your First Alert 5 Forecast.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

We have only received one delay or closure this morning, click here for a full list of School Closings and Delays. The page will be updated if more schools make a call based on winter weather.

Elbert Discrict 200 - 2 hour delay, No AM preschool

Use our interactive radar to track weather conditions for your house or commute.

Resources:

