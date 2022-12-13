White-out conditions in the plains with cold and windy afternoon conditions

Today’s Forecast:

A rapidly intensifying low pressure system brought wind-driven snow to the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Overnight, 20 to 40 mph wind gusts created white-out driving conditions that have been worse for areas east of I-25. Highway 50, Highway 24, and smaller highways like 94 and 96 will be extremely dangerous for morning commuters due to snow coverage and near-zero miles of visibility.

There was just enough snow along I-25 to make things slick from Fountain through Monument Hill. Our advice would be to leave early for work and leave stopping distance in front of your car.

Snow is expected to move east through the mid-morning, so the intense early snow-bands should be done a couple hours after sunrise. The winds will remain strong all day, and that will have a lasting effect on visibility for most towns east of I-25.

The cold will be very pronounced today with highs in the 30s and low 40s across most of the plains. Wind chill values will be a full 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the actual air temperature today, so be sure to have extra winter gear in your car just in case you're involved in an accident or become stranded.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 16. Overcast, cold, and windy with daytime gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range. Any early morning flurries and light snow will move east a couple hours after sunrise. Wind chill values will remain in the teens and 20s through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 14. Cloudy, cold, and windy with a few areas of light snow through the early morning. The main weather forecast for Pueblo today will be wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Travel east along Highway 50 will be dangerous this morning, especially the closer you get to Otero and Crowley Counties.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 20. Flurries fell in Teller County last night and this morning, but there has been very little impact to the roads in Fremont County. Most of today will be cold, windy, and cloudy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 26; Low: 11. Morning commutes could be slick today from snow overnight. Cloudy, cold, and really windy for the forecast in Teller County today. We could see a few early morning flurries, but most of the snow will be well east by the mid-morning. Wind gusts will stay 30 mph range with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Really cold and windy today with a few light snow showers or flurries through sunrise. Most of the snow has moved east of the Tri-Lakes area, but wind driven snow will have side streets and neighborhoods slick for the morning commute. Most of the day will stay cold and wind with wind gusts in the 30 mph range. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens today.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Dangerous driving conditions are expected through the eastern plains today due to the overnight blizzard-conditions. White-out driving conditions with heavy snow on the roads will make most highways nearly impossible to drive through the mid-morning. The snow will move north and east through the mid-morning, but daytime 30 to 45 mph wind gusts could keep visibility low with more wind-driven snow on the highways.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Light blowing snow hit the southern portion of I-25 last night, but most of the driving from Walsenburg to Trinidad seems unaffected as of this morning. We'll stay windy and cold all day with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range, especially near Walsenburg. We should stay dry today in this region, just cold and windy.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Flurries could fall over the Front Range north of our area, but most of the snow today has moved east into the plains. We'll be very cold and windy today with wind gusts anywhere from 20 to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week will be very cold with more daytime wind.

Light snow could move into the plains Thursday night, but accumulations look very light at this point.

