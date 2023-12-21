Winter begins on a mild note for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A weak disturbance will spread a few lightly scattered rain and snow showers across the state this morning. These showers will come to an end by around the lunch hour, with sunshine on tap for Southern Colorado by the afternoon. Highs will remain well above average on this first day of winter, topping out in the 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 50s and 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. After spending the past two days in the 60s (it's December!), today we'll shave of a few degrees to our daytime highs by only warming into the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 27. Even with the Winter Solstice later today, our forecast will not look or feel like winter at all, with sunshine this afternoon and highs in the lower 60s for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon, with today's high warming to near 60 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. After a cloudy and cool morning, sunshine this afternoon will bring a return of mild and mellow weather today to Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Nothing to complain about weather wise today over northern El Paso County, with sunshine expected this afternoon and mild for late December weather.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A few spotty rain or snow showers this morning will quickly give way to a sunny and mild afternoon as most areas see a return to 60s on the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Cloudy and cool this morning, but turning bright and mild this afternoon, with no sign of any rain or snow over the next 12-24 hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After a few flurries up in the mountains this morning, skies will turn sunny this afternoon as temperatures look to top out in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another mellow and mild day is in store for Southern Colorado on Friday, with afternoon highs expected to return to the 50s in the lower elevations. Things then get tricky on Saturday as the first in a series of storms moves into the state. Snow will hit the mountains most of the day, with a few rain showers possible Saturday morning followed by a better chance for wintry precipitation by Saturday evening.

A cold front late Saturday will then set the stage for a much colder day Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the 30s on the Plains, with periods of snow during the day. An early look at snow totals in Colorado Springs shows the potential for anywhere between a light dusting to 2", with as much as 2-4" for Monument. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Christmas Day, so for now, there's a chance for a White Christmas this year in our area.

