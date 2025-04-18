Winter alerts go into effect Friday as snow is on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado overnight, which will turn the wind out of the ENE and increase the humidity and cloud cover. Temperatures will also quickly fall behind the front. Spotty snow showers are possible in the morning from Fremont County into the Pikes Peak region. Snow and rain become more widespread through the day on Friday.

Friday Winter Alerts:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple) goes into effect at 3 pm on Friday and expires at noon on Saturday for northern El Paso County. For Teller County and northern Fremont County, the advisory is in effect from 6 am Friday until 4 pm Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING (pink) goes into effect at 6 am Friday and expires at 6 pm Saturday for the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, and Raton Pass.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 40;

It will be cloudy with periodic snow showers on Friday. There may be a brief transition to rain or a wintry mix during the afternoon hours, before transitioning to snow at night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 47;

Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow on Friday, transitioning fully to snow at night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 40;

Cold and cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow in the morning, a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, and snow showers at night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 32;

Cloudy and cold with off and on snow showers on Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 am Friday through 4 pm Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 34;

Mostly cloudy and cold with periodic snow showers. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 3 pm Friday until noon on Saturday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers expected during the afternoon, transitioning to snow showers on Friday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/40; High: 47/53;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with snow showers moving in during the afternoon or evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 30s-40s;

Mostly cloudy with periodic snow showers on Friday. Roads will become snow-covered in the morning and at night, or under heavy snowfall. A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at 6 am Friday and expires at 6 pm Saturday for the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, and Raton Pass.

Snow forecast from Friday - Saturday:

