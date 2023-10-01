Windy with scattered thunderstorms on Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be breezy with winds gusting 15-25 mph across the region even overnight. Conditions will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on Monday with S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 78;

Breezy on Monday with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 67;

Windy on Monday with S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 71;

Partly cloudy on Monday with SSW wind at 15-20 mph. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy with breezy S wind on Monday. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which may bring severe wind gusts of 58 mph or more.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/54; High: 74/72;

Breezy on Monday with SSW wind at 15-20 mph with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible in the mountain valleys from late morning and into the early afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the SSW about 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will likely be dry in the plains with isolated showers in the mountains. A cold front will arrive which will bring temperatures down to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week. The coolest day will be on Wednesday. Multiple nights of freezing temperatures are expected in the mountains but will stay above freezing in the plains this week. Temperatures will climb back to the 60s and 70s into next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.