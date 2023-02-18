Windy with mild temperatures this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect from Saturday at 5 pm until Sunday at 10 am for the UPPER HUERFANO RIVER BASIN BELOW 7500 FEET AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY BELOW 7500 FEET INCLUDING WALSENBURG AND TRINIDAD. Wind gusts up to 65 mph will be possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in place for NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS AND PIKES PEAK, TELLER COUNTY, AND THE RAMPART RANGE from Sunday at 5 pm until Monday at 11 am.

HIGH WIND WARNING Saturday 5 pm - Sunday 10 am for Walsenburg/Trinidad vicinity.⁰⁰HIGH WIND WATCH for Sunday 5 pm - Monday 11 am for the northern Sangre De Cristos, Teller county, and the northern CO Front Range foothills.⁰⁰Gusts will be in excess of 60-70 mph.#cowx pic.twitter.com/J3esvhP4AM — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) February 18, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 30. Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 48; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 44/48; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 40-60 mph. A HIGH-WIND WARNING is in effect from Saturday at 5 pm until Sunday at 10 am for wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with wind gusts anywhere from 30-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be gusty all day long with high clouds and dry conditions east of the Continental Divide. Snow will move into the mountains west of the divide on Sunday. Temperatures locally will be very similar to today.

Monday starts windy then the winds die down during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with the 40s in the mountains and 50s/60s in the plains through Tuesday. The next cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing rain initially to the I-25 corridor and then transitioning to snow for our entire area. Snow totals look less than 2 inches for the region for now.

