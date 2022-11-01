Windy, with high fire danger on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies and some occasionally strong breezes out of the south will help to keep overnight temperatures in our region warmer than normal. For the Plains, overnight lows will only cool down to the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 71; With our late week storm moving closer to Southern Colorado on Wednesday, our forecast tomorrow will be warm and windy. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect across the Pikes Peak Region from noon to 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 77; Wednesday's forecast will be warm, dry and windy. With low afternoon relative humidity and wind gusts to 30 mph, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect county-wide starting at noon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 74; A dry and windy forecast for Canon City on Wednesday, with an unseasonably warm high of 74 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 61; Although we won't be included in Wednesday's Red Flag Warnings, our forecast as a whole will still be dry, breezy and warmer than we should be for this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; No sign of any fall like weather here on Wednesday. Instead we'll see a dry and windy afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings going into effect starting at noon.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; The warm before the storm can best sum up on our weather on Wednesday for the Plains! On top of Red Flag Warnings, it will be a windy and super dry day across the eastern part of the state.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Windy and warmer than average on Wednesday, with Red Flag Warning conditions expected near both cities by the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Heavy snow is coming to the mountains late this week, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings going into effect late tomorrow night. The biggest accumulations are expected in the San Juans, with some areas potentially seeing as much as 20-24" of snow. That said on Wednesday, it will be windy and generally dry during the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent storm will bring windy and unsettled weather to our forecast on Thursday and Friday. We still think that the biggest impacts will occur over the high country, with some areas expected to see more than a foot of fresh snow. A cold front late Thursday will bring colder air to the Plains as we head towards Friday.

Moisture still seems to be lacking overall for areas along and east of the interstate. For the I-25 corridor, our best chance for precipitation will come into focus Thursday evening, with rain changing to snow as colder air settles in. Locally, I see the best accumulations outside of the mountains being across the Palmer Divide, Teller County and Raton Mesa region.

Clearing skies and cold temperatures Friday will be followed by a mild and breezy weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.