Windy, with heavy snow Thursday morning and clearing this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

It's nasty out there this morning, with areas of heavy snow and frequent wind gusts of 30-45 mph. Snow will be heaviest through mid to late morning, tapering off after lunch and into the afternoon hours. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for all of El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties until 2 pm. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 5 pm for the Wet Mountains and Sangres.

KOAA weather Current suite of Winter Weather Advisories for Southern Colorado

Other than some lingering snow showers in the mountains this afternoon, most of the heavier snow will come to an end by the lunch hour. With some late day sunshine, highs should be allowed to warm above freezing for much of the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains.

KOAA weather Snow will continue through around the lunch hour. Here's our latest thoughts on storm totals for Thursday, January 30, 2025

Melting snow during the day will have the potential of re-freezing overnight, with icy conditions possible in some areas Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 21. The worst of today's weather will continue in the Springs until around the lunch hour, with snow letting up in the city by late morning to early afternoon. Snow totals today from 2-5". Wind will be the other big story, with gusts today to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 18. Roads for the morning commute are snow covered and slick in many areas. Periods of snow and whiteout conditions will continue through late this morning, with clearing skies and above freezing highs expected this afternoon. Snow totals from 1-3".

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 24. Snow showers and gusty winds this morning will give way to clearing skies and calmer conditions this afternoon, with our highs topping out in the lower 40s. Snow totals from 1-2".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 15. Heavy snow this morning will bring quick accumulations to Teller County, with totals in the 4-8" range in Woodland Park. The heaviest snow should wind down towards the lunch hour, with only a few additional light snow showers this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Periods of heavy snow will continue up until the lunch hour. As the snow clears out this afternoon, the wind will remain a factor in our forecast, with gusts today up around 40 mph. Snow totals from 4-8".

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A large portion of the Plains will miss out on the bulk of today's snowfall, especially for areas south of Highway 50. Areas to the north can expect to see near whiteout conditions this morning, and several inches of accumulation around the I-70 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow and blowing snow this morning will give way to clearing skies this afternoon as the storm pushes east of Colorado. Wind gusts today to 30 mph, with 2-4" of snow possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Heavy snow and strong wind will impact the southeastern mountains most of the day today, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm. Snow totals from 3-9". Travel is not recommended this morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the forecast will be gravy after this morning. For tonight and Friday, icy spots could impact some areas during the morning commute. Friday afternoon will be bright and sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s on the Plains, helping to melt away the snow that we're seeing today.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will follow this weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and stronger breezes Saturday. Sunday will be slightly warmer and less breezy. Early next week, we're expecting lower 60s to middle 60s to enter the chat for the first time this year in places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

