Windy weekend in Southern Colorado: High wind watches

Today’s Forecast:

Hold onto your hats, scarves, ornaments...whatever you've got, today in Southern because it's going to be quite windy around the Pikes Peak Region today - and tomorrow as well. High wind watches are in effect for Northern El Paso County, and Teller County, from tonight through tomorrow night. Temperatures start off in the 20s today, and they'll climb the ladder but it's a short one.

Highs today in the Pikes Peak Region top out in the low 40s. A few degrees warmer than yesterday but the gusty northwesterly breezes this afternoon, 35-45 mph, will make temps feel like the 30s all day. If you're headed out to see holiday lights tonight or enjoy some festivities today, try to bring a windproof layer with you.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 20.

Mostly sunny and windy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph, increasing to 25 mph this afternoon with 40-45 mph gusts. Secure loose decorations. This evening, winds gust to 35 mph east of I-25, and to 55 mph west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 24.

Mostly sunny and windy. Wind chills will stay in the upper 30s today even though highs will be in the upper 40s. Northwest winds start out at 10-20 mph, increasing to 20-30 mph this afternoon. Winds will gust to 50 mph this afternoon. Tonight, winds gust at 45 mph and back up to 50 mph again Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 27.

Mostly sunny. West winds 15-30 mph gusting to 50 mph. Gusts increase to 60 mph tonight. Secure loose decorations!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 17.

*HIGH WIND WATCH* in effect tonight through Sunday at 8AM.

Mostly sunny with blowing snow. West winds 15-25 mph turn northwest and increase to 20-25 mph this afternoon. Winds gust to 50 mph. Tonight wind gusts increase to 60 mph. Wind gusts that create blowing snow will reduce visibility.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Upper teens.

*HIGH WIND WATCH* in effect tonight through Sunday at 8AM.

Mostly sunny. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph increase to 15-25 mph this afternoon with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight, gusts increase to 50 mph. High and exposed locations may experience gusts at 55 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 40s; Low: Teens.

Sunny and crisp. Unlike the Front Range corridor, your winds are comparatively light today at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/44; Low: 25/24.

Mostly sunny. West winds at 15-35 mph, gusting to 55 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny. Northwest winds 10-35 mph gusting to 50 mph in the southern mountains. West winds 15-40 mph with gusts >55 mph in the Sawatch. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, particularly in the central mountains which will see more snow showers today.

Extended outlook forecast:

An "atmospheric river" over the Pacific Northwest is sending moisture towards Colorado. Over the next several days, over a foot of snow will fall in most of our central and western mountains. Locally, a jet streak sits overhead Sunday - a zone of faster winds embedded in our jet stream. Those winds will mix down Sunday resulting in an even windier day in the Pikes Peak Region. Winds may gust above 50 mph at times, with more widespread 30-45 mph gusts, particularly early Sunday morning. Winds decrease Sunday afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, but the same cannot be said for our foothill friends in Woodland Park, where winds may gust to 75 mph tomorrow, and in Northern El Paso County along the Palmer Divide.

Strong winds also affect the S. Front Range Sunday. All told, if you plan to travel this weekend, expect gusty winds, and cold conditions. We'll still be tracking mountain snow early Monday, but by afternoon, high pressure builds back into the state, resulting in clearing skies, and warming temperatures toward the middle of next week. In fact, by the start of Hanukkah highs may be in the mid 60s!

____

