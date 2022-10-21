Windy weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mild for this time of year and conditions will be clear with a light breeze.

A RED FLAG WARNING goes into effect Saturday morning from 11 am until 7 pm. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph and humidity will be less than 15%.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 76; RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Warm temperatures and windy on Saturday. Winds will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 83; RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Sunny and warm on Saturday. Winds will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 80; Sunny and warm on Saturday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 66; Sunny and mild on Saturday with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 72; RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Winds will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s; RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. It will be sunny and warm with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/43; High: 73/74; RED FLAG WARNING Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. A warm and breezy Saturday with W wind 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A gusty start to the weekend with mild temperatures and winds gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The winds come to a head on Sunday. Starting early, at 3 am, a HIGH WIND WATCH is in place for the southern Sangre De Cristos and the I-25 corridor between Colorado City and Trinidad. Wind gusts may be up to 60-70 mph in these zones. Elsewhere winds will be gusting 30-50 mph across the region all day Sunday. There will likely be more red flag warnings for Sunday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in place for Sunday. Gusts will be up to 60-70 mph for the southern Sangre De Cristos Mountains and the southern I-25 corridor between Colorado City and Trinidad. #COwx pic.twitter.com/VizRSEZmbG — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 21, 2022

The strong cold front will bring snow to the mountains this weekend. Starting late Saturday and all day Sunday, mountain snow showers are expected. WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued for mountain regions west of the continental divide.

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted for this weekend's snow. Plan on tough mountain travel, especially on Sunday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LtcmKJi2EV — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 21, 2022

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.