Windy Wednesday, with new Red Flag Warnings

By 7 pm, all High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings will have expired across Southern Colorado. Even without the warnings in place, conditions outside will remain breezy to gusty. The mountains and eastern Plains may continue to see gusts up over 50 mph into Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 50; The wind will turn more north to northwesterly on Wednesday, and we'll feel it in the form of some much colder temperatures. On top of the cool down, Red Flag Warnings will return to the Pikes Peak Region due to a windy and dry forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 56; Dry and windy on Wednesday, and about 15-25 degrees colder than what we saw today. With low relative humidity and wind gusts to 45 mph, fire danger levels will once again be high.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 54; A cooler, yet still windy forecast for Canon City on Wednesday as we'll drop down to the mid 50s for an afternoon high. No Red Flag Warnings for Fremont County tomorrow, but windy with peak gusts to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 43; A bit of a "big chill" on Wednesday as colder and blustery conditions return to Teller County. No Red Flag Warnings tomorrow, but windy with peak wind gusts to 55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; High fire danger returns to northern El Paso County on Wednesday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Palmer Divide from 11 am to 9 pm. Peak wind gusts to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Areas of blowing dust will be possible across the Plains on Wednesday as more strong wind rips across the eastern part of the state. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect at 11 am, along with High Wind Warnings for the eastern border counties beginning at 11 am. Peak gusts 55-65 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Starting at 11 am, Red Flag Warnings will return to the southern I-25 corridor. The unfortunate combination of low relative humidity and high winds will lead to the potential for fast-moving grass fires along and east of the interstate on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Cooler and still gusty over the mountains on Wednesday, with more strong winds on the way for our state. With 40-50 mph wind gusts tomorrow, blowing snow could cause a reduction in visibility over some mountain passes.

We're not out of the woods yet, with one more real good push of north winds on Thursday. Peak wind gusts of 35-50 mph may bring more blowing dust to the Plains, and areas of blowing snow to the mountains. High fire danger will also remain a concern on Thursday as well. Finally by Fri-yay, a calmer and warmer day as we close out the work week. Friday's gorgeous weather will be even better by Saturday, as highs climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Breezy and cooler Sunday ahead of our next round of rain, snow and wind by early next week.

