Windy Wednesday ahead of unsettled weather Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

With cloudier skies in our forecast this evening, overnight temperatures won't be as cold as what we saw last night. With the cloud cover acting as insulation, temperatures across the Plains will only cool down to the 30s, with a mix of 10s and 20s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 55; A cooler and windier day for the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, with afternoon wind gusts coming out of the south/southwest at around 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 62; A healthy cool down on Wednesday will drop highs by around 5-10 degrees, and although it will be dry, the wind could be quite gusty at times.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 60; We'll see a cooler mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday ahead of the potential for a few rain and snow showers in the Canon City region by Thursday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Windy and cooler on Wednesday, with the potential for a few flurries or light snow showers by Wednesday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning will give way to a mostly cloudy, windy and cooler afternoon along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Dry and windy on Wednesday, with strong southerly wind gusts up near 20-30 mph across the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A pleasant day temperature wise, but a tad on the windy side, with southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow is likely at times on Wednesday across the central mountains, but closer to home, we shouldn't see as much moisture for our state's southeastern mountains until Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will continue in the mountains from late Wednesday night into a good part of our day on Thursday. For our state's western and central mountain ranges, Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at midnight tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at midnight for several of our state's central and western mountain ranges. Snow totals above 9,000 feet could top 5-10". #cowx pic.twitter.com/iUo9eOgo0W — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 26, 2022

For the Plains and I-25 corridor, a cold front will arrive early Thursday morning before sunrise. The front could bring 30-40 mph northerly gusts to parts of Southern Colorado. Rain and snow will follow behind the front, with the potential for a few inches of accumulation mainly for the Palmer Divide, Raton Mesa and high country. Because of the strong northerly wind component, the potential for accumulations from downtown Colorado Springs to Pueblo appears to be fairly limited.

Dry weather will return starting on Friday, with clear conditions and seasonably warm temperatures expected to return from this weekend into early next week.

