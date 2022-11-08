Windy & warmer Tuesday, with some areas under Red Flag Warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a breezy night across Southern Colorado, which will keep overnight lows above freezing across most of the Plains. In comparison, the mountains and mountain valleys will see overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; With brighter skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday, it'll certainly be a more comfortable day. That said, a windy and dry forecast will prompt Red Flag Warnings to go into effect starting at 11 am.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 73; Dry, windy and about 15 degrees warmer on Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect in Pueblo County starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 71; Tuesday will be bright and breezy, with our afternoon high expected to climb all the way into the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 60; A windy and warmer day on Tuesday for Teller County, with peak daytime wind gusts up near 40 mph. A little moisture in the air should keep us out of Red Flag Warning criteria.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; A storm barreling down the West Coast on Tuesday will send some wind energy into Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with peak gusts up near 30-40 mph around the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Warm and windy across the Plains on Tuesday, and with gusts up to 45 mph, areas of blowing dust will be possible at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Windy and unseasonably warm for the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday. Winds coming off of the mountains could gust as high as 40-45 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A dry, but very windy Tuesday across the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 45-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The winds are forecasted to strengthen later this week across Southern Colorado, with 40-45 mph wind gusts possible by Wednesday along the I-25 corridor, and gusts up to 50 mph by Friday. Because of the nature of these dry, downslope winds, daily Red Flag Warnings I think will be pretty common for the next few days.

Temperatures will be quite warm through Wednesday before a cold front Thursday morning brings around 20-30 degrees of cooling to the forecast. It's expected to be our first big blast of winter, with overnight lows down to the teens later this week. The cold front will also bring snow and blowing snow to the mountains from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the potential for very minor accumulations around the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Dry skies will follow this weekend, with below average highs.

