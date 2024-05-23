Windy & warmer on Thursday, with high fire danger threats

Today’s Forecast:

Starting out this morning with a much more mild start to our day across Southern Colorado. A warm and windy afternoon will follow with highs today on the Plains soaring into the 70s, 80s and lower 90s. For our mountains and mountain valleys, we're looking at a comfortable day temperature wise, with highs topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Wind gusts on the I-25 corridor this afternoon could be as strong as 30-40 mph in some areas, with gusts in the mountains and mountain valleys expected to range between 40-50 mph. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 10 am until 9 pm for parts of the eastern Plains, as well as the Wet Mountains, Sangres and Wet Mountain Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 40. Warm and windy, with mostly sunny skies expected today across the Pikes Peak Region. Peak wind gusts from 25-35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 44. Warm, downslope winds will gust occasionally over 30-35 mph today, resulting in a very warm high this afternoon into the mid to upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 45. A warm, dry and gusty day for eastern Fremont County, with gusts this afternoon up around 30-35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 32. Mild and windy today in Teller County, with some occasional wind gusts up over 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm, with a lot of sunshine and a lot of wind in northern El Paso County on Thursday. Peak gusts to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s. We'll be feeling the heat today on the eastern Plains as highs are expected to top out in the 80s and lower 90s. Southwest winds will be breezy as well today, gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Windy, with high fire danger threats today in the foothills and mountains west of I-25. Peak gusts in Huerfano County could top 40 mph, with gusts in Trinidad around 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today in the southeastern mountains, where a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 10 am until 9 pm. Avoid outdoor burning and if you see smoke or fire, report it.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front late tonight will drop highs by around 10-12 degrees on Friday, with upper 60s tomorrow afternoon in Colorado Springs, and 70s in Pueblo and Canon City. Another disturbance will skirt our area this weekend, with a few showers possible Saturday to Sunday. Rain chances in the Pikes Peak Region are only around 20-30%.

Drier weather and sunshine will follow on Memorial Day, with our high warming comfortably in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs.

