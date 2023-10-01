Windy today with mountain showers, unsettled start to the week

Today’s Forecast:

Dry and windy today with slightly above average temperatures and a few mountain showers. Winds will gust between 30-40 mph with some of us feeling 45 mph gusts. The region of highest winds will generally move west to east, with the mountains feeling gusty during early afternoon, and the plains tonight - with the potential for a few spots to see even stronger gusts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 49.

Windy this afternoon with winds SW at 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph during the PM hours. Dry conditions with clear skies this morning, and mainly clear to partly cloudy during the afternoon. Cool tonight with continued weaker but "noticeable" winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 54.

Warm, dry, sunny, and windy with winds SW at 25-30 mph during the afternoon. A few afternoon clouds are likely, particularly before dinnertime, before skies clear back out once again. Comfortable this evening with reasonable humidity levels and continued healthy breezes.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 53.

Breezy and mainly sunny, with a few PM clouds. Winds SW at 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 43.

Clear during the morning with a few PM clouds and a light afternoon sprinkle. Windy, with SW winds at 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High:70s; Low: 40s.

Windy with south winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Mainly clear.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Dry during the day, with mainly clear skies during the morning and a few passing clouds during the afternoon. Winds increase towards evening and become quite strong. Daytime winds of 15-25mph. Tonight, winds will increase to 30-40 mph with higher gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/76; Low: 51/53.

Mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Skies may look threatening for awhile, but will end up with a spot sprinkle. Windy with S winds 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Low 40s.

Extremely windy today on high points - 60 mph + gusts are possible on any 14ers and 13ers today. At lower elevations, winds will still be very high - 40-45 mph. Not a good day to hike high. A few PM showers are possible again but less than on Saturday and storms that do fire will be weaker. A brisk seasonable evening with partly cloudy skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

An unsettled pattern continues early next week with low pressure still in place. Another gusty day Monday with more widespread showers and storms, a couple of which will be strong. The mountains and plains are likely to see storms, with the best shot on the I-25 corridor being the northern section. A cold front arrives Tuesday and cools temperatures mid-week to seasonable and below average levels.

