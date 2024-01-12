Windy today, dangerous wind chills this weekend with snow in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Mainly clear, but cold today in southern Colorado with dangerous temperatures to push into Southern Colorado from a blast of arctic air this weekend. Winds will gust 30-40 mph this afternoon along the Front Range corridor, resulting in wind chills in the teens all day, with some areas seeing 50+ mph gusts. This compressional downsloping wind will allow temperatures today to be a bit warmer than yesterday though.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 4.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect 2 AM Saturday - 11 AM Tuesday.

Mostly sunny but cold today with W winds 10-15 mph increasing to 15-30 mph during the afternoon. Winds will gust to 50 mph west of I-25, and to 40 mph east of I-25. Wind chills remain in the teens as a result.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 2.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect 2 AM Saturday - 11 AM Tuesday.

Sunny but cold today with W winds 10-20 mph increasing to 15-30 mph during the afternoon. Winds will gust to 50 mph. Wind chills remain in the teens as a result. Bundle up!

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 8.

Sunny and windy. West winds 15-30 mph increasing to 25-35 mph during the afternoon, gusting to 55 mph. Areas of blowing snow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 24; Low: 6.

Sunny but very windy. West winds 20-30 mph increasing to 25-40 mph during the afternoon, gusting to 60 mph. Areas of blowing snow during the afternoon. Extremely cold tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect 2AM Saturday - 11AM Tuesday.

Mostly sunny and very windy with west winds 10-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph during the afternoon. Winds will gust to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Negative 0 - Negative 10.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect 2AM Saturday - 11AM Tuesday.

Sunny and breezy. West winds 10-25 mph. Very cold tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 31/33; Low: 11/12.

Sunny and windy. West winds 15-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph. Areas of blowing snow during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s.

Sunny and very windy. West winds 10-35 mph gusting to 65 mph. Areas of blowing snow with low visibility at times.

Extended Forecast:

Tonight, a cold front will usher in even colder temperatures with winds swinging around to a northerly direction. Overnight lows will fall to near 0 degrees across the region, with negative wind chills. Saturday morning, expect very cold wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees with pockets to -20. Cold, dense arctic air remains in place all weekend - all of Saturday will feel below 0. Sunday morning and Monday morning will see the coldest air. At the Colorado Springs airport, the record for Sunday morning is -6, set in 1972. The lowest high temperature for Sunday was 19 degrees set in 2007. In both cases, we'll potentially be below those values.

Snow showers are possible Monday as moisture spills east from the mountains, but major impacts are not expected.

