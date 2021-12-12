Windy Sunday, with high fire danger in some areas

Tonight's Forecast:

The combining effects of increasing clouds and gusty mountain winds will keep overnight temperatures from getting as cold as last night. Overall, it will still be a cold night across the I-25 corridor as temperatures drop down to the 10s and 20s. The coldest air will be across the San Luis Valley, with a low of -4°F expected for Alamosa!

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 22; High: 59. Cold in the morning, but considerably warmer by the afternoon as highs look to climb to near 60 degrees. It will also be gusty, with elevated fire danger possible across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 18; High: 63. Warmer and windier for our Sunday, with widespread fire danger expected from the late morning to late afternoon hours. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect county-wide starting at 10 am.

CANON CITY: Low: 27; High: 60. Dry and mild, with gusty westerly winds expected by Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect here beginning at 10 am.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 50. Sunday's high temperatures will be around 8-12 degrees warmer across Teller County as high pressure builds in from the southwest. It will also be windy during the day, with peak gusts to 45 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Bundle up early, but prepare to shed some of those layers by the afternoon as highs will climb into the 50s and lower 60s. The warm-up comes courtesy of gusty downslope winds, with peak gusts up to 40 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Dry and much more mild across the Plains on Sunday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for our southeastern counties starting at 10 am. Avoid any activities that could start a spark as fire growth potential will be high.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Cold morning temperatures will give way to a warmer and windier afternoon. With gusts up near 40 mph and low relative humidity, high fire danger is expected along the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. A windy end to the weekend for the mountains of Colorado. Peak gusts of 40-60 mph will may impact drivers traveling across the higher terrain on Sunday.

Extended Outlook:

Periods of gusty wind and warmer than average temperatures will continue to for the Plains and I-25 corridor through early next week. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s each afternoon through Tuesday, with dry skies also on tap. Our next storm will bring more strong wind and cooler temperatures to the forecast on Wednesday, along with mountain snow. That same storm system won't be as kind to the Plains, where only a few rain or snow showers will be possible.

