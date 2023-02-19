Windy Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Westerly winds will be gusty all day across the mountains and I-25 corridor. With the downsloping west winds, temperatures will be warming to above average today. It will be sunny and dry this afternoon.

NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, TELLER COUNTY, THE RAMPART RANGE AND PIKES PEAK EASTERN SAWATCH MOUNTAINS AND WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY, SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, WESTERN AND CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY BELOW 8500 FEET, WET MOUNTAIN AND WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, AND HUERFANO COUNTY

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30-35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 27. Sunny today with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 34. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 27. Partly cloudy with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING goes into effect for Teller county from 5 pm Sunday through 5 pm Monday. During the high wind warning, gusts will be in excess of 60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 44; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Sunny today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/53; Low: 33/30. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING goes into effect for Huerfano county and Raton Pass from 5 pm Sunday through 5 pm Monday. During the high wind warning, gusts will be in excess of 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. HIGH WIND WARNING goes into effect at 5 pm Sunday through 5 pm Monday for NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, EASTERN SAWATCH MOUNTAINS AND WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY, SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, WESTERN AND CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY BELOW 8500 FEET, WET MOUNTAIN AND WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, AND HUERFANO COUNTY. Wind gusts will be as high as 75 mph from the west during this warning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday remain gusty across Colorado with dry and warm weather in the plains and mountains east of the continental divide. The next cold front arrives on Wednesday with blustery northerly winds and showers. It appears that initially, we will see some rain in the plains and I-25 before transitioning to snow once temperatures cool Wednesday evening. Snow accumulations will be light, but roads will be slick on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

____

