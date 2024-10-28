Windy start to the week, with high fire danger for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A strong trough of low pressure moving into the West Coast early this week will bring several days of impacts and unsettled weather to Southern Colorado. First comes the wind, with 25-35 mph wind gusts today across the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. Because of the downslope wind and dry air, a Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 am until 6 pm.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warning for Southern Colorado on Monday, October 28, 2024

With the downslope wind, it will be an unseasonably warm start to the week. Highs on the Plains will warm into 70s and 80s this afternoon, with 50s and 60s for our mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Warm and gusty on Monday, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 30 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from 11 am until 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. A warm and gusty start to the work week, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am until 6 pm across Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 50. Although we aren't expecting any Red Flag Warnings today in Fremont County due to higher relative humidity, we are looking at a warm and gusty start to the week, with peak gusts up around 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. A windy and mild start to the work week in Teller County, with dry skies on Monday and peak wind gusts to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy, with Red Flag Warnings in effect today from 11 am until 6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Red Flag Warning conditions will be met both today and tomorrow on the High Plains. Today's gusts will be around 35 mph, with gusts on Tuesday up around 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. A mild and windy morning will give way to a warm and windy afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings in effect today from 11 am to 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Windy during the day, with peak gusts up around 40 mph. Increasing clouds tonight will bring snow to some of our state's mountain ranges, with the heaviest snow tonight favoring the San Juans and La Garitas.

A further increase in the wind is expected on Tuesday, leading to another round of Red Flag Warnings. Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region are expected to range between 40-50 mph, with gusts to 60 mph on the eastern Plains and southern I-25 corridor. Moisture will increase behind a late night cold front Tuesday, with the potential for some rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Whatever falls in the Springs isn't likely to accumulate, but areas around the Palmer Divide and Teller County could see around a trace to 2" of snow .

Our high on Wednesday will only warm into the middle 40s in Colorado Springs, with our first freeze of the year following Wednesday night with our low in the middle 20s. Halloween looks dry and pleasant, with mid 50s for daytime highs. Halloween night will be chilly for trick-or-treating across Southern Colorado, so consider a layer either on top of or underneath the costume this year.

