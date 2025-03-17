Windy start to the week, with daily high danger threats for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It's been a windy start to our Monday on the eastern mountain slopes and across the foothills of hte Pikes Peak Region, Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos. Gusts in some areas this morning have already topped 50 mph.

A storm moving into the West Coast today will lead to much more widespread wind this afternoon across Southern Colorado. 30-50 mph wind gusts, combined with single digit relative humidity has prompted more Red Flag Warnings starting at 11 am. For the Pikes Peak Region, these warnings will remain in effect until midnight, but should be allowed to expire around 8 pm on the eastern Plains.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings will return on Monday, starting at 11 am

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. Today's forecast high of 73 degrees would tie our warmest temperature of the year so far. Driven by 30-40 mph wind gusts, today's weather will also feature a return to Red Flag Warning conditions, with these warnings in effect from 11 am until midnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 40. Warm, windy and very dry. Monday's high temperature in Pueblo could top 80 degrees for the first time this year. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from 11 am until midnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 44. Gusty and warm on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until midnight tonight. Gusts in eastern Fremont County today could top 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 33. High wind and high fire danger threats on Monday for Teller County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until midnight. Avoid outdoor burning and Red Flag Warning days.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A warm and windy start to the week, with a Red Flag Warnings in effect in northern El Paso County from 11 am until midnight. Gusts today are expected to range between 30 and 40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. A windy and warm start to the week, with a Red Flag Warning in effect on the eastern Plains from 11 am until 8 pm. Driven by 30-50 mph southwest wind gusts, temperatures today will climb into the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Gusts today around 50-55 mph, with another Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until midnight on the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A windy Monday on tap for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with 50-60 mph gusts during the day, and more strong SW wind this evening and into the day on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool tomorrow by around 10-15 degrees, dropping our high back down to the upper 50s in Colorado Springs. Strong southwest wind in advance of our next cold front will keep fire danger threats very high, with a Red Flag Warning back in effect from 11 am until 8 pm. Gusts in Colorado Springs could top 40-45 mph on Tuesday.

A cold front Tuesday night will shift the wind out of the north, and it will remain very gusty through Wednesday morning. There's a chance for snow to develop by early Tuesday evening, and with the north wind, the best chance for accumulations will be around Monument Hill. 1-3" of snow will be possible in the Tri-Lakes area, with 1-2" possible in northern and western parts of the Colorado Springs metro area. Accumulations are not expected on the south sides of town.

Dry skies and cooler highs Wednesday in the lower 40s will give way to a return to the 50s late this week, with more wind and high fire danger threats on Thursday. A few snow showers could spill back into the I-25 corridor by Friday morning. Right now, impacts from snow late this week look small.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.