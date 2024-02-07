Windy & snowy in the mountains, with a rogue thunderstorm Wednesday on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be a windy one across the state, with gusts in the mountains up around 50-60 mph, and gusts on the Plains around 25-45 mph. With the strong southwest flow in place, heavy snow will continue to fall across the high country on Wednesday, with several feet of accumulation for the San Juans.

We're also tracking a cold front that will be moving out of the mountains late this morning. As it moves east, a few rogue showers or thunderstorms will be possible on the I-25 corridor, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on the eastern Plains this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. Mild and windy on Wednesday, with more spring-like weather expected today across the Pikes Peak Region. Even though chances are low, a cold front coming out of the mountains today could bring a shower or two to Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 28. Other than a rogue shower or thunderstorm today in Pueblo, the big story today will be the wind, with peak afternoon wind gusts up around 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 33. Increasing southwest winds today will bring a gusty day to Canon City, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 21. Windy and slightly cooler today, with periods of light snow possible during the late morning and afternoon hours. Snow totals up to 1" in parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. In spite of a slight chance of shower today, the bigger weather story will be the wind, with gusts on the Palmer Divide today up around 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Windy and unsettled on Wednesday, with peak gusts around 40-50 mph. For our eastern counties, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. With only a 20% to 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm today, most areas should stay dry, with the bigger story being the wind as peak wind gusts could top 50 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow will continue to fall in the mountains today, with many of our state's mountain ranges under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. On top of heavy snow, 50-60 mph wind gusts will mean hazardous driving conditions in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry skies return Thursday for the lower elevations as snow wraps up during the day in high country. Thursday's forecast will be windy and slightly cooler, with a high near 50 degrees in Colorado Springs. Our next storm will drop into the state on Friday, with snow developing Friday night into Saturday in the Pikes Peak Region. This will be a colder storm than what we saw last weekend, with highs in the lower 30s Saturday. Sunshine will return by Sunday, with highs in the middle 30s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.