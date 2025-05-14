Windy on Wednesday, while temperatures begin to cool

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be another mild evening, with most of the region remaining above average. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will be light in the plains and breezy in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

Wednesday will be sunny with breezy wind from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 73;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 69;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with breezy wind out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny, and wind will be breezy out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/48; High: 69/73;

It will be a sunny and gusty day with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible in the mountain valleys. Overall, the day will be dry with strong W wind at 15-20 mph gusting 35-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move through on Wednesday night and will cool down temperatures a few more degrees for Thursday. This cool down just brings temperatures back to normal through the end of the week. There is a low chance of rain on Thursday, with spotty afternoon showers possible in the Pikes Peak region.

This weekend is trending warm and mostly sunny. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, which will favor the mountains and I-25 north of Pueblo through the Denver area.

