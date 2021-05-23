Windy on Sunday with thunderstorms in the plains

Today’s Forecast:

A windy day for all of southern Colorado, with southerly winds gusting 35-45 mph throughout the daytime. Thunderstorms are possible once again, favoring areas east of I-25 and north of HWY 50. Storms that form today have the potential to reach severe strength with 1 inch hail, 60 mph gusts, and tornadoes possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 41. Thunderstorms are possible by noon, but will most likely form just east of I-25. The day will be windy with gusts 35-45 mph.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 43. A thunderstorm possible early, with strong winds throughout the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 43. Gusty today with partly cloudy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 62; Low: 37. Strong winds today with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and windy today with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. They will be much more isolated than Saturday's storms, and favor areas north of HWY 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A windy day with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy today with gusts 40-50 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Next week is trending mostly dry and warm, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the week.

