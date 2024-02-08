Windy in the plains on Thursday and mountain snow continues in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering snow and rain showers in our region will wrap up by 8-10 pm. We will be partly cloudy tonight in southeastern Colorado, but snow continues west of the Continental Divide. Winds will remain gusty tonight across the region, remaining sustained between 15-20 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 50;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 55;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 52;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. It is expected to be a dry day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 45;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with gusty wind from the W at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds will be gusty from the WSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/29; High: 43/48;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with strong winds from the W at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with most of the active snow locked up in the Sangre De Cristos mountains and along the Continental Divide on Thursday. Snow will expand late Thursday night into Friday morning for the mountain valleys. Meanwhile, Thursday will be gusty with W wind from 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, there is a chance of snow showers all day in the mountains, with a quick burst possible along I-25 in the morning. There will be a break in the snow midday in the plains before snow spreads across the region on Friday night. Snow continues from the mountains to the plains on Saturday, coming to an end early Sunday morning. This storm is trending cold which means we will see snow and not a mix of rain and snow for the plains. Expect winter driving conditions region-wide from Friday night through Sunday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

