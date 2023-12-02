Windy for the first weekend in December in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Quick bursts of snow are possible west of I-25 and in El Paso County through about 8-9 pm with a dusting or less accumulation. This evening will be partly cloudy and chilly, with lows dropping to the teens and twenties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 43;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with WNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 49;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 45;

Partly cloudy to start the weekend with wind from the WNW at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 30;

Icy spots in the morning leftover from Friday evening snow. Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 37;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny with breezy winds from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/21; High: 39/43;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s;

Snow showers will continue west of the Continental Divide and on mountain peaks. Winds will be strong from the W at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even windier, especially in the morning. Wind will gust 50-60 mph in the mountains and up to 40-50 mph in the plains. Westerly gusts will make it tough for high profile vehicles on N-S oriented roads, like I-25. Make sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations!

Temperatures will gradually be on the increase over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be unusually warm next week in the 50s and 60s in the plains and the 40s and 50s in the mountains valleys.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.