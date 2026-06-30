Windy, dry weather keeps fire growth potential high on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A lack of winter storms and poor snowpack, plus unseasonably dry weather late this spring and summer has led to dangerous, fire conditions across the state. Multiple fires continue to burn this morning, with the Aspen Acres Fire the largest one affecting us here in Southern Colorado. As of 6 am Tuesday morning, it sits at 23,000 acres, with 0% containment. While humidity will be slightly higher today yesterday, wind in the fire zone this afternoon will gust in the 30-45 mph, leading to high fire danger.

Region-wide, we'll see a mixed bag of weather on Tuesday. A cold front this morning will bring the potential for high-based showers from the eastern mountain slopes to the I-25 corridor. Due to drier air at the surface, these showers won't bring much rain, but rather additional wind to areas that see "showers". Farther east where we have a better supply of low-level moisture, there could be a few spotty strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of large hail and gusty winds in excess of 60 mph.

Even though humidity will be slightly higher today, criteria for RED FLAG WARNINGS will be met once again, with these warnings in effect from 10 am to 10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. An overnight cold front will cool highs by a few degrees this afternoon, with today's high of 87 degrees near average for this time of the year. Cooler, northerly breezes this morning will give way to increasing SW wind and lower relative humidity this afternoon, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 10 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 57. Smoke from the Aspen Acres Fire will increase on Tuesday as the wind picks up towards the late morning hours. In Pueblo today, it will be hot and gusty, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 58. This morning has been cool and calm, but it won't last long as increasing wind will lead to high fire danger again on Tuesday, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 10 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Dry and gusty weather will lead to more high fire danger on Tuesday, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 10 pm. Peak wind gusts this afternoon could top 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Even though we're cooler this morning, we'll find ourselves back under a familiar pattern by the afternoon with high wind, low humidity and warm temperatures. A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect today from 10 am to 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. The Plains will see the most diverse weather compared to other regions today. Areas closer to I-25 will see high fire danger, while areas out east will see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Storm threats looks highest between 2-5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Dry, downsloping winds will gust from 30-45 mph this afternoon, leading to more high fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect today from 10 am to 10 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Even with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, the main story will continue to be the windy and dry weather that will fuel the potential for fast-moving fires. A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect today from 10 am to 10 pm, with more fire danger through at least Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The airmass will dry out in the mid-week period, with high fire danger a threat through at least Thursday evening. Daily wind gusts in the Pikes Peak Region will be around 30-40 mph.

Highs will warm into the upper 80 today and tomorrow, returning to the 90s from Thursday through the Fourth of July.

Windy and dry weather will continue through the end of the week, with less wind by Saturday, and a chance for much needed rain by Sunday and Monday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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