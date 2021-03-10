Windy & cooler Wednesday, with snow developing by Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight across Southern Colorado as dry weather will persist east of the mountains. In the higher elevations, several inches of snow will be possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 32; High: 55. Cooler air arrives on Wednesday, but it won't be enough to bring us out of this windy and dry pattern. With afternoon gusts to 45 mph, fire danger will remain high through late afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 62. Windy on Wednesday as the strongest winds so far this week are expected to keep Red Flag Warnings going across Pueblo County. Afternoon wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 60. Mostly sunny skies and strong gusts of wind will maintain critical fire weather conditions for Fremont County through 6 pm Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 47. Windy across Teller County, with a few snow flurries possible from late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Cooler weather will move into our forecast on Wednesday, but the big story won't be the cool down, it will be the gusty afternoon winds.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Red Flag Warnings will pick back up late Wednesday morning for the Plains thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Avoid outdoor burning and if you see a fire, report it immediately.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Windy with high fire danger on Wednesday, with afternoon wind gusts as high as 50-55 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Some Southern Colorado mountain ranges could see a few inches of snow tonight. The wind however will probably be the bigger story through Wednesday, with gusts to 55 mph.

Extended Outlook:

No break from the strong winds on Thursday, but we should stay dry until the very end of the week. The storm that we've been talking about since the weekend is expected to push a rain/snow mix into the Plains by Friday afternoon or evening, with a heavy snow potential from Saturday morning into early Sunday. It's still a little early to nail down exact amounts region-by-region, but some of our models are showing as much as a foot of two of snow from this storm along norther parts of the I-25 corridor. Plan ahead now for major disruptions to travel as a high impact storm hits our region.

Right now, it look like the biggest impacts will occur from the Pikes Peak Region north to the Denver metro and out west to the Front Range mountains. As the storm moves onshore Wednesday, better model data will be available for us to work with.

