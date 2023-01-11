Windy & cooler Wednesday, with a few flurries possible

Tonight's Forecast:

After a windy day, most of the wind for the Plains will weaken after sunset, and should stay fairly light into Wednesday morning. For the mountains, lingering strong gusts will continue overnight tonight before strengthening into the day on Wednesday.

The breezy conditions will mean a relatively mild night of weather for the I-25 corridor and Plains, with lows only cooling down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 46; Windy and cooler as storm energy from Southern California reaches those of us here in Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Moisture will be seriously lacking by the time that the storm arrives, with only a few flurries possible during the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 54; Behind a Wednesday morning cold front, the wind will shift from the southwest to the northwest over the next 12-24 hours, and that will be the big story for the Steel City versus any appreciable moisture.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 52; A lot of storm energy will reach our forecast area Wednesday morning in the form of wind, and not snow. Along with a modest cool down, peak gusts by the afternoon could top 40-50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 37; Windy and cooler on Wednesday, with a few light snow showers possible for Teller County throughout the day. Impacts should be fairly minimal with snow totals expected to stay under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; After a mild and windy day today, Wednesday's forecast will be much cooler, but still windy across the Palmer Divide. On top of peak gusts to 40 mph, a few light snow showers will be possible, with less than 1" of total accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; After a warm Tuesday, a fairly sizable cool down on Wednesday will bring us back down to the near average for this time of the year. However the cool down won't be the big story. Instead it will be the wind, with peak gusts to 50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; A High Wind Watch will go into effect starting at 7 am for our forecast area, with gusts through early afternoon up to 60 mph. The wind should begin to weaken by late afternoon as the latest storm pulls away from the state.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Snow and wind will combine to bring some unpleasant travel conditions to the mountains on Wednesday, especially the San Juan Mountains and the Central Mountains. These areas will be under Winter Weather Advisories on Wednesday while the Sangres and Wets will not.

Extended outlook forecast:

As Wednesday's storm says adios to Colorado late this week, we'll be left with a cooler and breezy Thursday ahead of a nice and mild Friday. Peak warming comes to Southern Colorado on Saturday, with widespread 60s for the Plains. A few disturbances will flatten the ridge starting on Sunday, with another one moving through the region on Tuesday. Snow is likely to hammer the mountains once again late this weekend and early next week, with only small chances at this point for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

