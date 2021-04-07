Windy & cooler Wednesday behind Tuesday night cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

A powerful cold front will continue to drop south this evening, bringing powerful wind gusts to most of Southern Colorado and some moisture. High Wind Warnings will remain in effect across the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor until 9 pm, and for the southeast Plains until midnight. The other story will be the threat for rain, thunderstorms and snow. It's a quick burst of moisture, but we'll take what we can get. Some higher elevations above 6,500 to 7,000 feet could pick up a few inches of snow on grassy surfaces before the weather moves out after midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 62. Skies will clear out by Wednesday morning, leaving us dry and sunny for the rest of the day. It will remain windy on Wednesday, with northerly wind gusts 40-50 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 69. Sunny and cooler on Wednesday, and still windy across most of Pueblo County. Northerly wind gusts to 40 mph during the day, weakening by Wednesday evening.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 68. Wednesday's forecast will be cooler, with sunshine expected to return in full force. Gusty northwest winds to 30 mph through late afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 54. Tuesday evening's snow showers should taper off by midnight, leaving us bright, windy and cool on Wednesday. During the afternoon, peak wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Snow, which will be heavy at times will be possible through late Tuesday night. Most of what falls will stick to grassy or elevated surfaces, where a quick 1-2" will be possible. Wednesday's forecast turns dry and sunny, with strong wind gusts to 50 mph through late afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Blowing dust will be a real concern across the Plains for the next 12-24 hours with powerful wind gusts as high as 55-65 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening before we dry out early Wednesday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect across the southern I-25 corridor until 9 pm. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with cooler highs and more gusty winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures ahead for our Wednesday as highs only top out in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind gusts 35-45 mph will be possible throughout the day.

Extended Outlook:

Our forecast through the rest of the week will remain breezy to gusty. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees warmer by Thursday, then cooling by about the same on Friday. We'll see a few weak disturbances kick up the wind again this weekend, but rain or snow is not likely in most areas.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter