Windy & cooler on Wednesday, with showers along the Continental Divide

A duo of cold fronts will shave off around 5-10 degrees to our highs on Wednesday. The cool down will come secondary to today's main weather story, strong and gusty winds. Southwest wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible this afternoon on the Plains, with gusts around 45-60 mph in the mountains and valleys. Because of the wind, areas of dust and sand could possibly be transported from the San Luis Valley into the Plains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 39. Windy and cooler on Wednesday, with a return to near average highs this afternoon. Wind gusts today look to peak between 2-7 pm, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 41. After warming into the 80s this week, highs today will be much more comfortable, but the cool down should be secondary to some pretty strong gusts that could approach 40 mph this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. After a couple of very warm days this week, highs this afternoon will be cooling down by around 5-10 degrees. Peak southwest wind gusts this afternoon will be as strong as 30-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 30. A few cold fronts will help to drop highs modestly across Teller County on Wednesday. On top of the cool down, it will be much windier today, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Mild and windy during the day, with weakening wind and chilly, near freezing temperatures on tap this evening for northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 30s/40s. Windy on Wednesday, with blowing dust possible due to wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Rain is not expected on the Plains today, tomorrow, or on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Some of the strongest wind gusts today will be on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristos. Gusts in Huerfano County could top 50 mph, with gusts in Las Animas County at 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. It has been a windy start to the day already from the Sawatch Range down the spine of the Sangre de Cristos. Wind gusts in these areas today will be strong, peaking in the 50-55 mph range.

As today's wind maker lifts northeast of Colorado on Thursday, mountain showers will remain in the forecast, with a few showers also possible here in the Pikes Peak Region. Rain that develops Thursday would mainly favor the higher elevations. Our high in Colorado Springs on Thursday will warm comfortably to near 70 degrees, with little change on Friday.

Dry skies are expected both Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday afternoon to the Pikes Peak Region. On the southeast Plains, Sunday will be dry and windy. Thunderstorm chances will continue into early next week as highs drop back down to the 60s and lower 70s in the

