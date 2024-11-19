Windy & cold Tuesday, with a few morning snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

A more energized cold front will bring some significant changes to our forecast on Tuesday. Snow has been falling in the mountains since late Monday and continues to pile up this morning, with an additional 2-5" of accumulation still possible around the central mountains, with around 1" or less for the southeastern mountains today. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region this morning, with a light dusting in some areas.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado snow forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Other than the snow, it will be cold and windy today. Highs this afternoon will be around 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday. Northwest wind gusts this afternoon could top 30 mph on the Plains, with stronger gusts for the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. A few snow showers will be possible this morning, even into early this afternoon, with a light dusting possible in some areas. Wind and cold will be the bigger story however, with gusts this afternoon up around 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 14. Windy and cold, with only a small chance of a flurry or two in Pueblo on Tuesday. Our highs today in the lower 40s will be around 15 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries this morning will give way to clearing skies, gusty winds and much colder temperatures this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 10. After mild temperatures on Monday, temperatures will remain below freezing all day today, with periods of snow and gusty winds into the afternoon. Snow accumulations less than 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy, with the chance for a few light snow showers on Tuesday. A light dusting will be possible today on the Palmer Divide, with maybe up to 1" of accumulation in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. After a mild day on Monday, windy and cold will return on Tuesday with highs on the Plains only topping out in the 30s and lower 40s. A few snow showers will be possible, mainly north of Highway 50, with little to no accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Brace for a cold one this afternoon on the southern I-25 corridor. Although impacts from snow are very low today, the wind will be gusty, with peak gusts to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow will continue to fall in the central mountains through late this afternoon, with much less snowfall today for the southeastern mountains. Snow totals for the Sangres and Wet Mountains should stay mainly under 1". Wind will be the other story, with gusts today up around 40 mph .

Extended outlook forecast:

Following today's storm will come the coldest air of the season. Overnight lows will drop down to the 10s in Colorado Springs, Monument and Pueblo. Recovery will be slow on Wednesday afternoon, with highs in many areas only warming into the 40s.

With high pressure returning to the Four Corners Region late this week, fair weather will follow. Sunshine and mid 50s can be expected for Colorado Springs on Thursday, with 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.