Windy cold front brings fall-like Friday

This morning's cold front is bringing wind gusts from 40-55 mph and that will continue through about 10 am. Winds will continue to decrease this afternoon as this cold front moves out of Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 74; Low: 48. Windy this morning, becoming breezy this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 49. About 20 degrees cooler today behind this front. Winds will gradually decrease through the day.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 55. A breezy day and much cooler with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 45. Cooler and feeling a bit more like fall today with breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low 70s today and windy in the morning, breezy in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. Upper 60s to low 70s today as the cold front makes the most impact on the plains. Winds will remain breezy through this evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low 70s with sunshine and gusty winds through the late afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 70s today and interior mountain valleys will not feel the impacts of this cold front.

This weekend we see a boost of heat back to the 80s and 90s in the plains Saturday. Sunday will be breezy and a couple of degrees cooler. On Monday afternoon a strong cold front blows in, brings a chance of showers, and much cooler air. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s and feeling like fall.

