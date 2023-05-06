Windy and dry start to the weekend, with more Red Flag Warnings

Today’s Forecast:

Much like what we saw yesterday, Saturday's forecast will turn windy by the afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings going into effect starting at 11 am. Gusts along the I-25 corridor and Highway 50 corridor will range between 30-40 mph, and look to be strongest between about 1 pm to 7 pm. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible in the mountains and mountain valleys this afternoon, where we could also see a few high based showers develop.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warning for Southern Colorado — 5/6/23

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. Almost a repeat performance of what we saw yesterday, Saturday's forecast will be dry, warm and windy, with a Red Flag Warning set to go back into effect starting at 11 am.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 44. We're looking at another Red Flag Warning day for Pueblo County, with Saturday afternoon looking warm, windy and dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. Warm and windy across Fremont County on Saturday, and even though we're not included in today's Red Flag Warning, localized high fire danger threats will still exist. No outdoor burning!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 34. Mild and dry today in Teller County, and with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon, Red Flag Warnings will return starting at 11 am. A weak disturbance coming out of the Four Corners Region could bring a high based shower to our forecast, with lightning and gusty winds the main storm threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A sunny morning will give way to increasing clouds and increasing wind by the afternoon, with another Red Flag Warning set to go into effect starting at 11 am. Peak gusts today over the Palmer Divide are expected to range between 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Almost a carbon copy of yesterday's weather, the Plains will see another warm and windy day on Saturday, with Red Flag Warnings and peak wind gusts from 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Region-wide, high fire danger will be the big story today, and for the southern I-25 corridor, wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible by the early afternoon hours. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 10 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Red Flag Warnings are back across the southeastern mountains today from 11 am until 10 pm. Peak gusts around 50 mph will be possible, along with a very small chance of a high based thundershower.

Extended outlook forecast:

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are likely to return on Sunday, and although wind gusts will be slightly less than today, the combination of gusty wind, low relative humidity and dry fuels will prompt more Red Flag Warnings. The pattern early next week isn't expect to change much, with breezy and warm conditions, and the potential for more fire weather threats.

A late week pattern change will come courtesy of an upper level low pressure system that comes out of California, with daily rain and thunderstorm chances in Southern Colorado beginning next Wednesday.

