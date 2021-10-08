Windy and dry conditions bring fire danger Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be breezy and warmer than average. Conditions on Saturday become very gusty across the region with low humidity and fire danger.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 81. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low: 49; High: 86. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low: 52; High: 82. A breezy day with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 42; High: 72. Mild and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm Saturday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm Saturday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. HIGH WIND WARNING in place from 3 am to 4 pm Saturday for the Sangre De Cristos and La Veta Pass regions. SW to W winds of 30 to 45 mph, with gusts to 75 to 80 mph expected.

Extended Outlook:

On Saturday night the winds turn to a northerly direction which will signal a cold front arriving. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday with clouds and spotty rain in the plains and a wintry mix possible in the mountains.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter