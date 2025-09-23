Windy and cooler on Tuesday, with periods of rain and mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

A strong late September low pressure system will move across the northern half of the state on Tuesday, keeping our weather here in Southern Colorado cool, windy and unsettled. Although I see the bulk of the heavier rain and snow north of the Palmer Divide today, periods of rain should be expected here locally, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

As colder air settles in later tonight, snow levels will drop down as low as 9,000 feet. Parts of Teller County are likely to see a changeover to snow during the overnight hours before rain and snow wrap before sunrise Wednesday morning.

Highs today will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s on the Plains. Lows tonight will cool down to the 30s, 40s and lower 50s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the San Luis Valley during the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 43. Periods of rain will keep our weather cool and unsettled throughout the day on Tuesday. Northerly flow wrapping around an area of low pressure to our north will also bring gusts to 30 mph to Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 46. Cool and windy on Tuesday, with peak afternoon northerly wind gusts up around 30 mph. An area of low pressure over northern Colorado will also bring periods of rain to Pueblo County this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 47. Fall-like temperatures on Tuesday will be driven by a strong area low pressure over northern Colorado that will bring periods of rain to Fremont County, with snow for the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 34. Chilly, sweater weather will follow yesterday's mild highs. On top of the cool down, periods of rain this afternoon may give way to a brief mixture of rain and snow late tonight. Accumulations are not expected in town.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. After a pretty good burst of rain early this morning, periods of rain and gusty northerly winds will follow throughout the day on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon only expected to top out in the middle to upper 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Wind and cooler on Tuesday, with periods of rain through late this evening. Rain should come to an end in the overnight hours, leaving us dry by Wednesday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to periods of rain this afternoon and evening, with the rain coming to an end during the overnight hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Snow will bring impacts to travel today across the central and northern mountains of Colorado. At pass level, as much as 4-10" of accumulation will be possible. These areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm. Up to 2" of snow could fall today on Pikes Peak.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Colorado's central and northern mountains on Tuesday, 9/23/25

Extended outlook forecast:

Any leftover rain or snow showers should clear out of the Pikes Peak Region before sunrise Wednesday. For the rest of the day tomorrow, we'll see decreasing clouds and a return to sunshine and light winds. Highs will remain cool for this time of the year, but warmer than today, topping out in the upper 60s.

Sunshine and upper 60s will follow on Thursday, with an even warmer day in the lower 80s on Friday as high pressure settles over the state. Energy moving out of California and into the Desert Southwest this weekend will cool temperatures back down to the middle 70s. While a return to showers will be possible by Sunday, chances for now remain very low.

