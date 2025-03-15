Winds reduce tonight with a cool Saturday followed by a return to breezes Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind speeds will reduce tonight as low pressure pulls further away from eastern Colorado. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, which will ultimately allow temperatures to fall to near seasonal levels in the low 20s. High clouds increase Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 45;

Mostly cloudy through 1:00 AM, then partly cloudy overnight. Winds will rapidly reduce over the next several hours and will be light tonight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy until around midnight then becoming mostly clear overnight. High clouds return by sunrise Saturday. Winds gust to 35 mph until 10:00 PM, then to 25 mph until midnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 50;

Mostly cloudy through 11:00 PM then becoming partly cloudy overnight. West winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph until 10:00 PM.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 38;

Mostly cloudy early clearing overnight with periodic high clouds. Northwest winds - reducing through the entire evening, though occasional gusts are still possible through around 10:00 PM tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Skies go from cloudy and windy, to clear and quiet tonight - it'll stay gusty through near midnight, but the gusts will get less frequent and less noticeable as the evening progresses.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Blowing dust concerns will continue to reduce through the early evening - and should be a non-issue after 8/9 PM tonight. Overall, a nice break from the active weather of the last couple of days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 45/48;

West winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph until 10:00 PM, reducing to 10-15 mph after midnight. Partly cloudy, and chilly.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph decreasing as the night progresses. By midnight, wind gusts should largely subside, with sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range from the west.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be partly cloudy across the region as a weak upper level disturbance brings light but persistent snow to the central and western mountains. Parts of the area - mainly close to I-25 near the Palmer Divide and Woodland Park, could see a few light, low impact snow showers from this moisture and energy. If you're going to the Saint Patrick's Day parade tomorrow at noon in Colorado Springs - expect temperatures in the lower 40s with relatively calm conditions.

High pressure builds on Sunday leading to a return to warmer conditions with northwesterly breezes and elevated fire danger - we'll be monitoring for potential Red Flag Warnings. Monday, however, is the next day I'm particularly focused on with stronger southwest winds due to arrive and well above average highs (+15 from seasonal averages). Our next storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will be windy - with potentially high fire danger depending on the timing of arriving moisture. In the evening, a cold front will cross the region bringing snow to the Front Range Corridor. While we're not expecting a lot of snow with this event, it'll be more than the last couple of storms we've had.

____

