Winds decrease tonight with a cold front Monday bringing in afternoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and the wind will decrease in intensity everywhere other than over La Veta Pass. Strong storms over the northeastern part of the state will not impact southern Colorado. Low pressure continues to track north of the area overnight, with a cold front approaching on Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 59;

Partly cloudy and gusty - though winds are decreasing and will continue to do so. Wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 40 mph before 8 pm, to 30 mph until 10 pm, with limited gusts thereafter.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 67;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph before midnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 65;

Partly cloudy. West winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 48;

Mostly cloudy with skies clearing partly overnight. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph before midnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly clear. South winds at 15-30 mph, southwesterly at times and gusting to 50 mph before midnight. West at 10-15 mph after midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/41; High: 60/62;

Mostly clear with west wind at 10-25 mph gusting to 45 mph before midnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will cross the region Monday morning. This will bring in moisture, lift, and energy sparking off afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Severe potential is quite low - instability is limited, and wind shear is weak. However, temperatures in the sky will be favorable for small hail with some of the stronger storms. The cold front will also lead to a rather cool day for mid-May - as highs only reach the upper 50s. The main takeaway Monday is - beneficial afternoon moisture, several rounds of storms, and a bad outdoor plans day after 12PM but errands and other need-to-dos should be fine.

Behind the front, patchy frost is possible Monday night across parts of the southern Front Range with a freeze in Teller County - be prepared to cover or protect sensitive plants as temperatures fall to the low 30s.

After that, high pressure builds across the state for most of the week. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s will be the norm until the weekend. Isolated mountain showers are possible Thursday afternoon. More widespread moisture returns on Sunday. For now, that looks to bring isolated afternoon storm chances. Stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.