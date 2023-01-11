Winds calm overnight; Thursday becomes sunny and mild

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds remain a concern through the evening, gusting 30-50 mph. Then overnight the winds will calm and clouds will slowly clear out.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 46; Mostly clear on Thursday with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 51; Mostly clear Thursday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 50; Mostly sunny tomorrow with WSW winds at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 38; Mostly clear on Thursday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 44; Partly cloudy on Thursday with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; Partly cloudy on Thursday with a light breeze and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/19; High: 49/49; Calmer on Thursday with mostly clear sky conditions and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s/40s; Mostly clear and above freezing on Thursday afternoon for mountain valleys with a breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be on the increase, warming by 10 degrees each day through Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s and getting close to record territory. A quick-moving cold front brings clouds and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.