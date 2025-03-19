Wind remains strong in the plains with a burst of snow Tuesday night

Tonight's Forecast:

A burst of snow will move through southern Colorado tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are in effect through Wednesday morning, with blowing snow reducing visibility and slick roads expected.

Expected snow totals through Wednesday afternoon:

Meanwhile, a HIGH-WIND WARNING will remain in effect until noon for portions of I-25 and the eastern plains of Colorado. Wind will be out of the N gusting 60+ mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 42;

HIGH WIND WARNING until noon. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty light snow possible. Wind will decrease through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 49;

HIGH WIND WARNING until noon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with strong N wind in the morning, then calming down in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy and gusty on Wednesday with NW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 35;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few spotty snow showers possible. Wind will be decreasing, out of the NNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 35;

HIGH WIND WARNING until noon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 am. Wind will decrease in the afternoon and the sky will become partly cloudy.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING until noon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 am. Wind will be strong for the first half of the day, and then gradually taper off through the afternoon. The sky will gradually clear out after lingering morning snow showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 41/44;

It will be gusty in the morning with WNW wind, but the wind will decrease during the day. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be partly cloudy with wind gusts from 20-30 mph in the mountain valleys. A few spotty snow showers are possible, favoring the morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is the first day of Spring and conditions will be much calmer and warmer. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the 50s and 60s. Conditions will be partly cloudy.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.