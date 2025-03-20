Wind picks up Thursday as Red Flag Warnings return to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Heading out the door this morning it will be much colder than the previous mornings that we have been having. Temperatures will be in the 0s, 10s and 20s. After a cold start, highs today will be much warmer than yesterday. Once we get into the afternoon hours, Red Flag Warnings will be in place from the mountains to the Plains, starting at noon and lasting until 9PM this evening. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour, with 30-45 mph gusts. Any sparks could create fires and, in these conditions, will spread quickly.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warning conditions return to Southern Colorado for the first day of spring

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 25. A dry airmass has replaced the snow that we saw Tuesday night and Wednesday, with very cold out the door temperatures this morning. Thursday afternoon will be breezy and mild, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 25. Temperatures in the teens this morning will give way to lower 60s and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. With gusts to 30 mph and humidity around 8-15%, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Pueblo County from noon until 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 31. After a chilly start to our morning, we'll see a mild and breezy afternoon, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm. Peak gusts today could top 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 18. A cold start to the first day of spring, with highs today eventually warming into the upper 40s. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from noon to 9 pm, with peak gusts to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. It's a winter-like start to the first day of spring, with temperatures this morning in the teens. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon and it will be breezy, with SW gusts to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Gusty and dry, with high fire danger threats returning to the Plains again on Thursday. Peak gusts today could top 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. The strongest gusts of around 40-50 mph will be possible in Huerfano County today, compared to 40 mph gusts around Trinidad. Both areas will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 9 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After a relatively dry month, even our mountains will see a Red Flag Warning on Thursday. Peak gusts today will be around 40-55 mph, peaking this afternoon and early this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next few days will be relatively quiet with the exception of the mountains. Isolated snow showers will move into the high country tonight, lasting until Friday morning, with another round of snow this weekend. On Saturday, a few snow showers could spill over into the Pikes Peak Region, with around a 20% chance of snow in Teller County. Along I-25 and on the Plains, fire danger will persist due to the dry and gusty conditions. Temperatures will be near normal thanks to a couple of fronts that will move through and help to keep us from getting too warm.

Next week looks dry and warm, with no sign of any significant rain or snow here in Southern Colorado for the next 7-10 days.

