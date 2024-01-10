Wind gusts will be blowing 30 to 50 mph on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

High clouds will be in place tonight and temperatures will be cold, dropping to the single digits and teens. Winds will increase overnight, coming from the West and gusting about 20-30 mph, with isolated gusts to 40 mph. Then on Wednesday afternoon, those winds get even stronger, gusting as high as 50 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 38;

Wednesday will be gusty with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 41;

Partly cloudy and windy on Wednesday with W wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 41;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with strong winds sustained at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph, from the west.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 27;

Partly cloudy with a few flurries on Wednesday. Flakes will be flying with strong W wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 32;

Partly cloudy and windy on Wednesday with WNW wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be gusty from the W sustained at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/17; High: 34/38;

Windy on Wednesday with W wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s/30s;

PArtly cloudy with periodic light snow showers for the mountains and valleys on Wednesday. Winds will be strong form the WNW at 15-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday it will still be quite gusty, with light snow showers making it off the mountains and to I-25 and the plains. Winds will be blowing from the N gusting 20-30 mph and blowing the snow around. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday we see a very brief warm-up before an arctic blast moves in on Sunday. This will drop highs to the teens and 20s on Sunday and Monday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

