Wind gusts up to 70 mph paired with snow leads to blizzard concerns on Tuesday

Powerful northerly wind is moving through southern Colorado tonight. Snow and rain showers will expand across the region tonight and winds continue to increase. The rain-snow line will drop to about 5,000 feet in elevation overnight into Tuesday morning and then may rise back up to about 6,000 feet by the late morning.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect from 2 am until 5 pm Tuesday for most of the plains. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 7 pm Monday until 3 pm Tuesday for northern El Paso County.

For the snow anticipated, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect in purple, and a WINTER STORM WARNING in pink is in effect until Tuesday late morning or early afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 44;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING until 5 pm. The heaviest snow will be before sunrise, with sunshine peeking out by late morning. There is a low chance of evening spotty snow showers. Even with the sun, the wind will make it feel like the 30s all day. Wind will be out of the N at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 51;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 5 pm. A wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the morning and then ending by 9 am. The sun will come out but it remains windy all day. Wind will be out of the N at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 51;

A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible in the morning, ending by 7 am, with a low chance of evening spotty showers. Wind will be out of the N at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 33;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 3 pm. Heavy snow in the morning will taper off and come to an end by 11 am, with a low chance of spotty snow in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 36;

BLIZZARD WARNING in effect through 3 pm. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility, creating hazardous travel conditions. Wind will be out of the N at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph. Snow will be heaviest in the early morning and end by 9 am, with a low chance of evening light snow.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s-40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 5 pm. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Crowley, southern Lincoln, Cheyenne, and Kiowa Counties until 5 pm. Wind will be very strong out of the N sustained at 30-40 mph gusting 60-70 mph. There will be a wintry mix of precipitation, with the rain-snow line moving between 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet in elevation. BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect along I-70.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/30; High: 47/46;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 5 pm. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Las Animas County until 11 am. It will be very windy with N wind at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph. Snow will be possible in the morning, and ending at 8 am, with a low chance of evening showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s-40s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY above 10,000 feet in the Wet Mountain and about 11,000 feet in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains until 11 am. Snow will end in the mountain valleys by late morning, but there is a chance of some evening light showers as well but that is more uncertain. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Snow total forecast through Tuesday afternoon:

Pikes Peak Region:

