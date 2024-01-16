Wind Chill Warnings set to expire at 11 am as Arctic chill moves on

Today’s Forecast:

Due to the coldest air of this current Arctic outbreak, most schools in Colorado Springs will either be closed or delayed because of the frigid weather. Wind chill temperatures early this morning will be dangerously cold, with Wind Chill Warnings in effect until 11 am for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. Areas on the eastern Plains have seen wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees during the predawn hours. This afternoon will be bright and warmer across the region, with light winds and highs in the 20s and 20s throughout Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 29; Low: 12. Even as the 4-day long Wind Chill Warning expires this morning and our airmass begins to warm, we'll struggle this afternoon to get out of the 20s. Our forecast high of 29 degrees is more than 15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 29; Low: 9. Wind chill temperatures in the -20s early this morning will give way to a brighter, less windy and warmer afternoon, with our high warming into the upper 20s.

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 20. Mid 30s this afternoon will feel a lot better than the negative temperatures that we saw this morning. Further warming can be expected Wednesday and Thursday as 50s return to our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 10. The cold, Arctic air that swept through Teller County on Monday will start to lift out of the forecast area this afternoon, with our high today warming into the 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. After a frigid couple of days, warmer air will start to override the colder air that's been in place, with our highs today warming into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Some areas on the eastern Plains have seen the worst of the extreme cold this morning, with wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees. With Wind Chill Warnings set to expire at 11 am, we should see a return to 20s and 30s this afternoon for our daytime highs, with wind chills in the 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. With all Wind Chill Warnings set to expire at 11 am, our weather will turn a lot nicer over the next 24 to 48 hours. Today's highs will warm into the 30s and lower 40s, with highs on Wednesday around 15 degrees warmer.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Dry and sunny for the mountain areas, with southwesterly wind gusts this afternoon up around 30-40 mph. This could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warm-up that begins on Tuesday will continue through the middle of the week as highs on Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the upper 40s and 50s across Southern Colorado. A gusty cold front that arrives on Thursday will lead to a second surge of very cold air, along with snow in the mountains, and a few flurries in parts of the Pikes Peak Region.

Highs on Friday will only warm into the 20s and 30s, but will rebound nicely into the 50s in many areas by Sunday.

