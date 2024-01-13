Wind chill warnings are in effect from Saturday until Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A WIND CHILL WARNING goes into effect tonight at 2 am and lasts until 11 am Thursday. During the overnight and early morning hours, wind chills may drop to as low as -20° to -30°. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes under these conditions.

KOAA Wind Chill Warning January 12-16, 2024

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 4; High: 17;

Partly cloudy and cold on Saturday. E wind will be light from 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 3; High: 16;

Partly cloudy and very cold with E wind at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 8; High: 29;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 21;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 1; High: 18;

A chance of light snow overnight, then partly cloudy on Saturday. ENE wind will be from 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits/single digits; High: single digits/teens;

Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 10-15 mph. It will be very cold, so limit your time outdoors and layer up well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 11/12; High: 26/24;

Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s/30s;

A bit more sheltered from the arctic air in the plains, but the mountain valleys will still be cold with highs below freezing. Winds will be gusty from the W at 15-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The cold air remains locked up in Colorado, with temperatures falling over the weekend. Monday will be the coldest day and the coldest night during this event. Wind chill warnings will last until Tuesday morning. There will be mountain snow all weekend long with ski areas likely to pick up 1-3 feet of snow by Monday. We will have the best chance of snow locally in southeastern Colorado on Monday afternoon with most of us seeing an inch or less in accumulation.

