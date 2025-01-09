Wind blown snow for some, bitterly cold wind chills for all on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Bitter cold for all, wind blown snow for some today in southern Colorado.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Northern El Paso County, Teller County, and the southern mountains and southern Front Range Corridor until 5:00 PM. This is thanks to yet another arctic cold front moving through southern Colorado this morning. Northerly flow will keep snow mainly confined to the Palmer Divide and Woodland Park in the Pikes Peak Region, with a trace to an inch possible in parts of Colorado Springs. Winds will gust to 50 mph over the Palmer Divide today, and up to 45 mph across almost all of the plains. Due to the cold front, and the winds, wind chills will remain very low all day - single digits to teens. Out the door, layer up - include a puffy insulating layer, and a windproof shell, as well as a hat and gloves.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 27; Low: 7.

Very cold, and windy today in the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will not be much warmer than morning out-the-door temperatures. With wind chills factored in, it will feel between 8-15 degrees all day...plan accordingly. Expect dangerous travel conditions this morning over the Palmer Divide. North winds at 20-40 mph gusting to 55 mph. Snow accumulations will be relatively low across the springs itself - but - where blowing snow falls, visibility will drop to a quarter mile. Expect a trace to 1" of snow in Colorado Springs. Snow will clear out by early afternoon, but blowing snow will remain possible with bitterly cold and dry air. By 6:00 PM tonight, expect a wind chill between 0-5 degrees!

Pueblo forecast: High: 34; Low: 7.

A few flurries possible but the main story today will be the wind and chilly temperatures. Winds out of the north increase through the morning to 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph. Light snow showers are possible but significant accumulation is not expected. Still, be prepared for brief periods of reduced visibility.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 11.

North winds at 10-20 mph - due to the topography of the city, you will be sheltered from the strongest wind gusts today. A few snow showers will roll in and out from time to time with non-significant accumulations. Be prepared for the cold though with wind chills in the teens to 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 21; Low: -1.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 PM

Wind blown snow today will reduce visibility and lead to tricky travel conditions. North winds at 15-40 mph gusting to 50 mph. While snow amounts are not impressive with this storm, the combination of wind and snow will reduce visibility to under 1/4th mile at times through 5:00 PM. Snow accumulating 2-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 PM

Dangerous travel conditions this morning over Monument Hill. North winds at 20-45 mph, gusting to 55 mph at times today. Off and on snow showers, occasionally heavy, through 11AM today with lighter and more intermittent snow through mid-afternoon. Due to the strong wind gusts, expect very low visibility under 1/4th mile at times over the Palmer Divide. If you don't need to travel over the Palmer Divide this morning...don't. Snow accumulations of 2-4".

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10-15.

Windy and cold. North winds at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph at times. Mostly sunny early becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Snow for the southern tier, flurries for the far east plains. Areas that see snow will see reduced visibility.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 28/29; Low: 8/7.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 PM

North winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 45 mph. 1-3" of snow expected with snow clearing this evening. Blowing snow will reduce visibility to under a quarter mile at times. Snow timing favors the afternoon and evening. Intermixed with cloudy skies. Snow will end by 7:00 PM with skies clearing this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: Negatives.

Snow and cold today with snow accumulations of 1-5" highest in the southern mountains. La Veta Pass could see 5" with very low visibility at times. Blowing snow will occur with any snow showers reducing visibility. North winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain below average with unsettled conditions through the weekend and into early next week. Arctic air remains stubbornly in place as high pressure in the arctic continues to shove air that's normally near the north pole, into Colorado. Friday will be chilly with widespread highs in the low 30s, but more sunshine than you'll see today.

Another cold front Saturday will bring another chance for snow to some areas. As with today, the system moves in from north to south. The timing favors the afternoon and evening hours. Woodland Park, the Palmer Divide, and Canon City could see at least 2" with this next system. Sunday and Monday's highs struggle to climb above freezing with the arctic air still entrenched across the area. We finally see a pattern change take shape Tuesday with a relatively strong ridge of high pressure moving in and producing a warming trend through the end of next week.

