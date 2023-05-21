Wildfire smoke may increase again on Monday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers in the mountains/mountain valleys and the SE plains will lose energy tonight and dissipate. There may be a few lingering light rain showers in the plains overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 76; Monday will be hazy with more wildfire smoke moving in from Canada. There will be thunderstorms across the region, but Colorado Springs looks to stay dry.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 81; Partly cloudy and hazy with wildfire smoke from Canada. Likely to be dry with a low chance of thunderstorms on Monday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 76; Isolated thunderstorms likely possible in the late afternoon, with a partly cloudy and warm day before then.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 67; A chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon with partly cloudy conditions and a warm Monday ahead.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 72; Likely hazy from Canadian wildfire smoke on Monday with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/46; High: 71/71; Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in mountain valleys in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be warm and still hazy. Thunderstorms will favor the mountains on Tuesday but a few isolated storms are possible in the plains. Better rain chances for the region arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. On these days, timing is expected to be in the afternoon but with better coverage across southern Colorado in general. Memorial Day weekend is trending hot and dry for now.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.