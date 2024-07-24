Wildfire smoke & haze remain elevated across Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Thick smoke and haze traveling more than a thousand miles from Canada will continue to impact air quality today in Southern Colorado, with an Air Quality Alert in effect until at least 9 am. Smoke will also be coming from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. My suggestion is to limit time outdoors again today, opting for a work out in the gym instead.

Temperatures will be warmer today, topping out in the upper 70s in Woodland, Park, with 80s and 90s for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Hot and dry on Wednesday as poor air quality continues across the Pikes Peak Region due to an influx of smoke from fires in Canada and the Pacific NW.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. Today's high of 94 degrees will be the hottest day of the week so far, and it's only going to get hotter from here as smoke and haze will linger for at least the next 24-36 hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. Smoky, hot and hazy along the Arkansas River today from Salida to Canon City, with our high today topping out in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Smoky and hazy skies will persist on Wednesday in Teller County, with the afternoon hours also featuring a low end chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A warm and hazy Wednesday will give way to lingering smoke and haze on Thursday before a much anticipated change in this pattern on Friday.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Wednesday will be hot and hazy, with areas of smoke across the High Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. No big change is anticipated today for areas along and near the southern I-25 corridor as smoky and hazy skies will continue to affect air quality.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Smoky, hazy skies this morning will give way to the potential for a few thunderstorms this afternoon over and near the higher terrain, with storms moving directionally today from north to south.

Extended outlook forecast:

Lingering smoke and haze will continue to impact air quality throughout the day on Thursday before a marked improvement to these hazy skies on Friday. Westerly winds Friday and this weekend will help to push the smoke away from Southern Colorado while also allowing for an increase in Pacific moisture.

Highs will warm into the 90s in Colorado Springs each day from Friday into the weekend, with thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday. Pueblo could also see a thunderstorm or two Friday and Saturday as 90s give way to triple digits Sunday and early next week.

