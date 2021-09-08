Wildfire smoke and ozone will create poor air quality in southern Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

An air quality alert is in effect until 8 pm for El Paso and Teller County. The main hazard will be ozone, enhanced by wildfire smoke. Heavy outdoor exertion is not advised and air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 57. Temperatures will be above average today. Expect poor air quality at the surface and high clouds.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 57. Hot and hazy today.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 59. Hot and hazy with wildfire smoke.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 50. Very warm with poor air quality today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hazy and warm to the mid to upper 80s with poor air quality.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s to low 90s with dry weather. Smoke will be more apparent in the plains tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Walsenburg will reach 88 and 90 in Trinidad with high clouds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Hazy from wildfire smoke today with hot temperatures reaching the 80s in mountain valleys, as high as 90 in Salida.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday remains smoky with heat increasing. Daily record highs may be broken in the Springs and Pueblo on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures cool slightly over the weekend.

